The relationship between Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo is proof that love exists. Their love story began in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina, when they were kids. Their relationship evolved over the years, surviving distance and culminating in their marriage and the birth of their three beautiful children.

When Messi moved to Europe in order to pursue his soccer career, both him and Antonela thought that their relationship was over, nothing more than a beautiful memory. But a personal tragedy brought them back together, prompting Messi to return to Argentina in order to be with Antonela as she coped with the weight of her loss. They haven’t been apart since.

Now, the couple has another great triumph to celebrate, as ‘La Pulga’ has won the third World Cup for Argentina in Qatar 2022. For Messi, this is his fifth World Cup. For more than 15 years, Antonela has cheered him on, from Germany in 2006, South Africa in 2010, Brazil in 2014, Russia in 2018 and now for Qatar 2022, in which he made her and a whole nation excited and proud while becoming the best player in the World Cup.