Argentina becomes 2022 World Cup champions after beating France on penalties

After decades of European countries winning the FIFA World Cup, a Latin American nation secured the title of World Cup champion in 2022. In a nerve-wracking match in Qatar, Argentina and France faced off for over 90 minutes in a sporting event that finally gave the win to the South American country. Led by Lionel Messi, the Argentinian team was able to break the 3-3 score on penalties, winning 4-2.

Messi, known as one of the best soccer players in the world, guided his team to victory like Diego Armando Maradona did 36 years ago. In addition, this triumph might be extra special for him, as it will probably be his last World Cup. The athlete hinted in the past that he might retire soon.

A soccer match that kept viewers on the edge of their seats

In the first 80 minutes, the world thought that Argentina had secured the trophy; however, France had other plans. The French team was unwilling to give in, as they scored last-minute goals that made everyone’s jaws drop. Messi met his match with Kylian Mbappé —one of the key players of the Qatar World Cup — who scored enough points to force the penalty shootout.

The running around the court was over, and now each team’s goalkeepers had to do their thing. Argentine goalkeeper Dibu Martínez was able to stop France from taking home the title, helping his white and blue team to take the victory.

After decades of trying and five different World Cups, Argentina has reclaimed its place as a powerhouse in soccer, and Messi has obtained the coveted Cup that his fans asked for.