Adele proclaims her love for Lionel Messi in Vegas concert

Adele shared her love of Messi after speaking with an Argentinean fan.

By Maria Loreto -New York

Adele is tuning in to the World Cup, like everyone else. In one of her concerts at the Ceasars Palace in Las Vegas, Adele shared how much she loved Lionel Messi with some of her South American fans.

Netherlands v Argentina: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022©GettyImages
Lionel Messi was one of the standout figures at the Netherlands v Argentina Quarter Final

The Argentine newspaper La Nacion reports that Adele was asked the crowd is there were any South American fans, prompting an excited response. “Are you from Argentina?” she asked. “Thank God they won on penalties today!”

She reportedly got close to the fan who asked for a selfie and said, “Quickly, because if I take a picture with you, I have to do it with everyone else. Do you want a picture too? Quickly, because I have to sing for everyone!” she joked after taking a photo with another fan. “I love you, Messi! Bye! I love you, Messi!”

"Weekends with Adele" Residency Opens At The Colosseum At Caesars Palace©GettyImages
Adele is performing in Las Vegas.

Adele was of course talking about the quarterfinal match between Argentina and the Netherlands, which went to penalties and resulted in the team making its way to the semi-finals. In 2014, Argentina made its way to the finals, losing out to Germany. Before that, they’d only made it as far as the quarterfinal stage since the World Cup in Italy in 1990, where they were the runners-up.

Adele is scheduled to continue her run of shows in Vegas until March, where she’ll perform a total of 32 exclusive and intimate concerts for 137,000 people.

