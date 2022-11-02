Adele revealed the right way to pronounce her name: Have you been saying it correctly?

Have you been pronouncing Adele’s name correctly? Apparently not everyone has, as the singer revealed the correct pronunciation, admitting that she is used to hearing different variations of her name.

Adele went on to show her appreciation for one of her fans in London, who pronounced her name correctly, while asking a question during a Q&A on the release of her new music video for the song ‘I Drink Wine’ from her latest album.

“Love that,” she shared. “She said my name perfectly!” Adele said, when the fan pronounced the name as “uh-dale” as opposed to “ud-del.”

“I have never ever known anyone with the name ‘Adele’ being called ‘Uh-dale’ it’s always been ‘A-del,” one person wrote, after many online users were left surprised about the right way to say the singer’s name.

Adele it’s an italian name, forget british pronunciation,” a different person commented, while someone else wrote, “I’m Literally Flabbergasted.”

The online conversation started going viral, as fans of the musician were not expecting to hear a different pronunciation of her name, with even some negative comments. “I’m related to someone called Adele and we pronounce her name Ah-del. Don’t be a Karen, Adele,” an online user wrote, while someone else added, “Her mom spelled her name wrong then.”

This is not the first time Adele talks about her name, previously revealing that she didn’t like the way her last name sounded. “Adele Adkins does not have the same ring as Adele,” she said.