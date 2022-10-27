Adele is pursuing a new career! The singer wants to get her university degree

Adele is ready to explore new career paths! The talented singer revealed that she wants to pursue a degree in English Literature following her highly anticipated residency in Las Vegas.

“I definitely feel like I use my passion of English Lit in what I do. But even though it’s not like I’d go on to get a job from my degree, I wish I had gone to university, I wish I’d had that experience,” she explained.

Adele went on to say that if she had not “made it” in her music career, she would “definitely be a teacher. I think I’d be an English Lit teacher.”

The acclaimed artist has already been planning how she is going to pursue her next achievement. “I won’t go to a university, I’ll do it online and with a tutor, but that’s my plan for 2025. It’s just to get the qualifications,” she shared.

Fans of the singer will be able to watch her on stage in Las Vegas, with a series of shows starting November 18, and eight new performances have already been added to the 24 rescheduled dates.

Ending in March 25, 2023, Adele will finally showcase her incredible voice, as the initial dates were first announced for January 21 until mid-April, but had to be postponed due to COVID-19 related issues.