Adele says she ‘definitely’ wants more kids and will ‘absolutely’ get married again

Adele is in love like never before. The singer has been dating Rich Paul following her divorce from Simon Konecki, and in her words, she’s ‘obsessed with him.’ In an interview with Elle, she gushed about the sports agent and shared her hopes for the future.



Adele and Paul were already friends but started dating more than a year ago. They made their first public appearance in July 2021 at an NBA Finals game. Since then, her feelings have gotten strong. “I’ve never been in love like this. I’m obsessed with him,” she gushed.

In May, she turned 34, celebrated her first anniversary with Paul, and purchased a Beverly Hills mansion formerly owned by Sylvester Stallone.

Similar to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’sblended family, they are renovating the mansion with their children in mind. Paul has three children of his own, while Adele and Simon share 8-year-old Angelo, who is obsessed with Billie Eilish.

While Adele has very little to do with her social media pages, she does use her Pinterest to collect ideas for interiors.

There have been rumors swirling that Adele and the agent, who reps LeBron James are already engaged. After playing coy, she told the outlet, “I’m not engaged. I just love high-end jewelry, boy!”

If things keep running a love-filled course with the couple, there will definitely be wedding bells. When asked if she wants to get married agin she said “Yes, absolutely. “