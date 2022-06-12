Adele’s boyfriend Rich Paul talks about the possibility of having more kids

Adele and Rich Paul have been dating since last summer. In a new interview, Paul discussed his experiences as a young dad and what he would do differently if he were to have children now.

In conversation with E! News, Paul talked about his experience building a business and being a father, something that was challenging for him when he was young. “As a young dad, growing a business, it was pretty tough,” he said. “But now looking as an older dad, if I was to have more kids, I’m looking forward to being a different dad.”

“Oftentimes as you’re building a business, you’re on the go, you’re moving around, the kids grow up fast in a blink of an eye,” Paul said. “Next thing, you know, they’re walking and they’re riding the bike, running and flipping around and that’s the problem. You know, I have a daughter that’s a junior in college so I was a very young dad, but now, different age, different time in my life, different position in my life. I’m really looking forward to being an older dad.”

Adele and Paul have kept the details of their relationship private, even though the media has often wondered about their relationship and whether or not they’re considering getting engaged. In an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Adele addressed the rumors of engagement that were swirling. “As if I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t. It’s lovely though, isn’t it?” she said. In a recent Instagram post, Adele celebrated their relationship, sharing different photos of the two together, looking happy and in love. “Time flies,” she captioned it.