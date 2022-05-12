Adele reveals her and boyfriend Rich Paul moved in together

Fans are used to Adele keeping her personal life very private, saving more in-depth descriptions of her triumps and struggles for the music. But, now that she’s in a happy relationship with superstar sports agent Rich Paul, the singer can’t help but share more about their life together.

On Wednesday, May 11, the “Easy On Me” singer took to Instagram to share a series of photos featuring her and Paul, showing what their life together has looked like for the past few months.

Along with the caption, “Time flies,” one photo shows the couple wearing matching T-shirts at a softball game, while another sees them sharing a kiss in a hotel room on what seems to be the night the singer filmed her Adele One Night Only special in November. There’s another photo that shows the singer behind the counter at McDonald’s as her boyfriend looks on, both sharing a huge laugh.

Still, with so many sweet moments to digest, the first photo is what caught a lot of fans’ attention, showing Rich and Adele standing in front of a huge mansion while they each hold up a set of keys, signifying the big step of moving in together.

Back in January, it was reported that Adele paid $58 million to buy a fourth property: Sylvester Stallone’s Beverly Hills mega-mansion that had been sitting on the market for almost a year. With the singer’s latest post, we now know that home is where she and Rich Paul will stay together.

The 21,000 square foot house features six bedrooms and nine bathrooms including a main suite, three spacious en-suite bedrooms, and two maids bedrooms. The main suite includes a sauna, steam room, and office with a terrace. It also features a two-story guest house with two en-suite bedrooms and full chef’s kitchen designed by Richard Landry.

Adele’s post, along with the news they’ve moved in together, comes shortly after breakup rumors for the pair. When Paul was spotted in Miami with LeBron James on Adele’s 34th birthday, fans were sure the couple had called it quits, but a source told PEOPLE shortly after that they are still together.