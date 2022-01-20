Adele reschedules her Las Vegas residency one day before its premiere: ‘I’m so embarrassed’

Adele’s residency “Weekends with Adele” was set to begin tomorrow Friday, January 21st at the Caesars Palace in Las Vegas but the singer has canceled the show with plans to reschedule. She shared an emotional statement on Instagram where she apologized and was brought to tears thinking about the fans that have already traveled for the show. “I’m so sorry but, my show ain’t ready. We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you. But we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and covid. Half my crew, half my team are down with COVID and, it‘s been impossible to finish the show,” she said in the emotional clip.

The singer went on to say she has been away for over 24 hours trying to somehow get it ready. “We’ve been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out and, we’ve run out of time and, I‘m so upset and, I’m really embarrassed and, I‘m so sorry to everyone who traveled,” she said with a sigh and tears in her eyes. “I’m really really sorry. We are on it, we are going to reschedule all the dates, we’re on it right now,” she assured ticket holders. “I’m going to finish my show and, I‘m going to get it to where it’s supposed to be…” she continued. Adele was in tears as she finished the video repeatedly apologizing.