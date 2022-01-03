Adele says “Hello” to her new mansion while Silvester Stallone is packing all his Rocky memorabilia. The singer secured Stallone’s magnificent estate in Beverly Hills and paid only half of the original listing price!

According to the listing, the initial asking price was $110 million, and after not getting any buyers, it was reduced to $80 million. However, Adele was able to get the keys for $58 million.

The property is a contemporary Mediterranean house on a sprawling 3.5 acres in the exclusive enclave of North Beverly Park. The exquisite 2-story entry steps down to the formal living room with Rodeo Drive and beyond views.