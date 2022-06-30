Adele, Rich Paul, Lebron, and Savannah James, pose at Kevin Love’s wedding

The wedding was Great Gatbsy themed according to the couple and it took place at NYC Public library. “Kevin and I are both very curious people and love literature, art, and history and the New York Public Library encompasses all of that in such a romantic setting. It evokes the old-school New York glamour we were searching for,” Mrs.Love told PEOPLE.

Kevin went on to gush about the friends and family he had in attendance, including the “brotherhood,” that “extends beyond the basketball court.” “I’m beyond grateful that we were surrounded by our closest friends and family. You have the family that you are born to and the family you make along the way. Kate and I couldn’t have been happier with how the evening went — and we’re excited to celebrate the rest of our lives together,” he told the outlet.



It may have also inspired Adele and Paul, who are reportedly considering the next step. An Insider recently told Us Weekly, “They’re definitely considering getting engaged and having kids.”

The sports agent had previously told E! News, “As a young dad, growing a business, it was pretty tough.” “But now looking like an older dad, if I was to have more kids, I’m looking forward to being a different dad.” It is reported that he is a father of 3 but his daughter Reonna Simone Paul seems to be the only one that has been revealed to the public. “You know, I have a daughter that’s a junior in college so I was a very young dad, but now, different age, a different time in my life, different position in my life. I’m really looking forward to being an older dad,” he added.