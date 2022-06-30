Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are too cute doing the ‘Footloose’ dance challenge

Dance challenges come and go, but we rarely get to see celebrities jump on the trend! On TikTok, there is a ‘Footloose drop’ dance challenge making its rounds, and while it isn’t the choreography from the 1984 film, Kevin Bacon decided to give it a shot. The actor shared an amazing video on TikTok and Instagram doing the challenge with his wife Kyra Sedgwick. “I don’t remember this being part of the original #Footloose choreography 🤣 but figured we’d give it a spin,” he wrote in the caption.
The challenge is actually pretty difficult and could result in a faceplate if your partner isn’t being careful. It consists of one person holding their partner’s arm and leg while they are horizontal across their chest and letting them roll down right on the beat and caught before they hit the floor.
Bacon and Sedgwick are one of the strongest couples in Hollywood ad have been married for nearly 34 years. They share two kids, Sosie,30, and Travis, 33. Sosie commented on the video, writing, “I GET ITTTT.”
The 63-year-old starred in Footloose with Lori Singer, but Sedgwick has always been his favorite dance partner. In an interview with Closer Weekly Kevin said they love to have dance parties. “We love to dance, and if we have our own party behind closed doors, we will dance all night,“ Kevin gushed.
It seems like enough time has passed that Kevin was ready to perform because at the time he said he used to avoid any kind of Footloose dancing in public. “But if we actually go out dancing, the DJ always puts on Footloose, and people form a circle around me, clapping in unison, expecting me to perform tricks like a trained seal. So I tend to avoid it,” Kevin explained.
In the same interview, he also shared some tips on what to avoid if you want a lasting marriage, “That’s a question I refuse to answer anymore, but there are a few things you don’t want to do if you want a long marriage,” Kevin said. “One is to leave the toilet seat up, and another is to say, ‘I told you so.’”