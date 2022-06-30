Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are too cute doing the ‘Footloose’ dance challenge

Dance challenges come and go, but we rarely get to see celebrities jump on the trend! On TikTok, there is a ‘Footloose drop’ dance challenge making its rounds, and while it isn’t the choreography from the 1984 film, Kevin Bacon decided to give it a shot. The actor shared an amazing video on TikTok and Instagram doing the challenge with his wife Kyra Sedgwick. “I don’t remember this being part of the original #Footloose choreography 🤣 but figured we’d give it a spin,” he wrote in the caption.



The challenge is actually pretty difficult and could result in a faceplate if your partner isn’t being careful. It consists of one person holding their partner’s arm and leg while they are horizontal across their chest and letting them roll down right on the beat and caught before they hit the floor.

Bacon and Sedgwick are one of the strongest couples in Hollywood ad have been married for nearly 34 years. They share two kids, Sosie,30, and Travis, 33. Sosie commented on the video, writing, “I GET ITTTT.”

