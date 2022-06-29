Gaby Espino, Neutrogena’s Hispanic brand ambassador recreates the iconic 90s splash

What’s more Y2K than the iconic Neutrogena splash TV commercials! Recently the brand is taking us on a nostalgic trip to the late 90s/early 2000s by bringing back the popular splash. The skincare brand kicked off their campaign with the help of its Hispanic brand ambassador Gaby Espino and of course, its past brand ambassador Jennifer Garner.

To celebrate the 15 year anniversary of being Neutrogena’s brand ambassador, Jennifer, the ‘13 going on 30’ star took to social media to recreate the “beatific” splash in a hilarious video, where instead she ended up looking drenched and soaked - or as she put it in her caption: “grandma wet t-shirt contest vibes”.

Garner tried several takes, laughing and mentioning that she kind of remembered how it goes. After severl splashes, she said “I’m getting a little, a little questionable in the ratings.” However, her fans absolutely loved it with comments such as “😂😂😂 naaaailed it!!!!” and “You are so freakin cute😍”

Now, as for ﻿Gaby Espino, the Venezuelan actress, model and presenter also had her big Neutrogena moment with her own entertaining and funny video of the modern-day recreation!

First of all, Gaby mentioned how proud she is of being part of the Neutrogena family, then she also gave tips and tricks she learned over the years being its brand ambassador and shared what she remembers from the original Neutrogena commercials. Then the Latina beauty showed us how to nail the perfect splash in style.