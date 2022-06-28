6 ingredients to avoid if you have sensitive skin

As the body's largest organ, our skin requires constant care and maintenance, even if we don't always give it the attention it needs. If it is also delicate or sensitive, you need to take extra care. While each skin type comes with its own unique challenges, people with sensitive skin have it harder than most. Why? Because each product they choose for their daily skincare routine needs to be strictly reviewed. If that’s ringing a bell for you, we’ll let you know which ingredients you should avoid to prevent flareups and skin irritation

If you have sensitive skin, you should avoid products that irritate your skin

Dermatologists practically all agree on six ingredients and substances that usually cause problems for people with sensitive skin. These are:



1. Alcohol

Although it may be very efficient when clearing pores, it can remove the skin's natural moisture and cause dryness and irritation. Check the ingredient list of the product and make sure it doesn't contain alcohol.

2. Fragrances

Many believe that the fragrances found in cosmetics are harmless for the skin until they find out that they are causing irritation. Ensuring that these wonderful creams and soaps have that mesmerizing aroma requires the use of some chemical blends that can cause people with sensitive skin a lot of trouble.

When choosing beauty products, make sure they are fragrance free.

3. Preservatives

Manufacturers use substances like parabens in their formulas to allow the properties in their products to last longer. You might be affected by these additives, especially if you have a history of eczema, psoriasis, or contact dermatitis.



4. Sulfates

These are cleansers for both skin and hair that are efficient, but very aggressive. Many cosmetics brands have decided to keep them out of their usual formulas, because, although they remove dirt, they also remove natural oils and leave skin exposed and vulnerable.

