6 ingredients to avoid if you have sensitive skin

As the body's largest organ, our skin requires constant care and maintenance, even if we don't always give it the attention it needs. If it is also delicate or sensitive, you need to take extra care. While each skin type comes with its own unique challenges, people with sensitive skin have it harder than most. Why? Because each product they choose for their daily skincare routine needs to be strictly reviewed. If that’s ringing a bell for you, we’ll let you know which ingredients you should avoid to prevent flareups and skin irritation
Dermatologists practically all agree on six ingredients and substances that usually cause problems for people with sensitive skin. These are:
1. Alcohol
Although it may be very efficient when clearing pores, it can remove the skin's natural moisture and cause dryness and irritation. Check the ingredient list of the product and make sure it doesn't contain alcohol.
2. Fragrances
Many believe that the fragrances found in cosmetics are harmless for the skin until they find out that they are causing irritation. Ensuring that these wonderful creams and soaps have that mesmerizing aroma requires the use of some chemical blends that can cause people with sensitive skin a lot of trouble.
3. Preservatives
Manufacturers use substances like parabens in their formulas to allow the properties in their products to last longer. You might be affected by these additives, especially if you have a history of eczema, psoriasis, or contact dermatitis.
4. Sulfates
These are cleansers for both skin and hair that are efficient, but very aggressive. Many cosmetics brands have decided to keep them out of their usual formulas, because, although they remove dirt, they also remove natural oils and leave skin exposed and vulnerable.
5. Hair tints
The same way that fragrances can wreak havoc on your skin, color in certain creams and lotions can cause sensitivity for some people. The same is true for hair tints. Although this kind of dye is quite common, it is not right for everyone and can cause allergic reactions. If you have sensitive skin, you should test products on a small spot of skin for 24 hours before using them on large areas.
6. Granulated exfoliators
There's nothing better than that rejuvenated feeling you get from using granular exfoliators, but the delicate nature of your skin might not be able to handle the friction. So you should go with fruit-based, non-irritating chemical substances to help you remove the outermost layers of skin.
Everyone with sensitive skin has their own particular list of irritants and you can make your own personalized list of forbidden ingredients. It might include helioplex (a substance common in sunscreen), which a small group of people are intolerant of, methyl cinnamate (naturally appearing in cinnamon, strawberry, and basil), and even the miraculous aloe vera, which a small group of people are allergic to.
The most important thing to do is to learn to identify the ingredients that cause problems in your skin and avoid those substances in the products you use. Remember that there are full product lines developed for sensitive skin with a range of price points available everywhere. So your skincare routine will never be at risk.