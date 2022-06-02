Elsa Pataky introduces Purely Byron, her new skincare line inspired by Australia’s beachside town

Elsa Pataky has not only considered Byron Bay home, but the beachside town in Australia has also served as the inspiration for her latest business venture. The 45-years-old Spanish model and actress took to social media to introduce Purely Byron.

This new skincare line pays homage to the raw beauty of the Byron Shire, and it is formulated with powerful natural-origin ingredients to create change in the skin.

©Purely Byron





According to the brand, their products have clinically-proven actives and contain filler-free formulations that are good for your skin and our planet.

“Meet @purelybyron! I have always loved beautiful skincare, and after moving to Byron and learning about the powerful native botanicals grown here, I realised I could combine them both,” the star wrote on her Instagram. “Thats [sic] why I co-founded Purely Byron, products that are natural, clean and are clinically-proven to work, all made here.”

©Purely Byron





Pataky also shared her favorite products from the brand. “Im in love with our clay mask, I’m in love with our mask boosters, I’m OBSESSED with our derma roller - and today you can pre-order our products at purelybyron.com.I am so proud and excited!” she added.