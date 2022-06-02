Elsa Pataky introduces Purely Byron, her new skincare line inspired by Australia’s beachside town

Elsa Pataky has not only considered Byron Bay home, but the beachside town in Australia has also served as the inspiration for her latest business venture. The 45-years-old Spanish model and actress took to social media to introduce Purely Byron.
This new skincare line pays homage to the raw beauty of the Byron Shire, and it is formulated with powerful natural-origin ingredients to create change in the skin.
According to the brand, their products have clinically-proven actives and contain filler-free formulations that are good for your skin and our planet.
“Meet @purelybyron! I have always loved beautiful skincare, and after moving to Byron and learning about the powerful native botanicals grown here, I realised I could combine them both,” the star wrote on her Instagram. “Thats [sic] why I co-founded Purely Byron, products that are natural, clean and are clinically-proven to work, all made here.”
Honest Beauty founder Jessica Alba wants you to show your flex with the brand’s latest innovation
Influencer Chantal Tru shares her first hand experience getting a red carpet skin prep
Pataky also shared her favorite products from the brand. “Im in love with our clay mask, I’m in love with our mask boosters, I’m OBSESSED with our derma roller - and today you can pre-order our products at purelybyron.com.I am so proud and excited!” she added.
Purely Byron uses Kangaroo Paw, Lemon Myrtle, and Davidson Plum for their tightening and antioxidant properties. The brand also informed that its skincare collection is free of synthetic fragrances, silicones, PEGs, sulfates, and parabens.
What’s so special about Elsa’s Purely Byron go-to products?
Divine Ritual Clay Mask
The clay mask’s hero active is L22, a patented, non-comedogenic lipid complex carefully engineered from 100% botanically-sourced oils, including Macadamia, Jojoba, and Olive (Squalene). It has been designed to deliver the skin surface profile of a healthy 22-year-old and is clinically proven to improve skin elasticity, firmness, and hydration.
Divine Ritual Derma Roller
The custom-designed, skin-invigorating tool helps refine and revitalize skin tone, texture, and radiance. A genuinely transformative, at-home treatment tool, Divine Ritual Derma Roller is 24k gold-plated with 250 microneedles at 0.5mm depth that helps to (painlessly) stimulate cellular renewal, boost collagen production, and improve the absorption of any skincare product to follow. Ideal for skin concerns from acne and congestion to sun damage and dry skin.