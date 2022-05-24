Chantal Tru´s Red Carpet skin prep

Hi, my name is Chantal Tru, I am a contributing editor at HOLA! USA.

I was so elated to get my “red carpet” skin prep for my week in Miami. After months of reading about the benefits of Professor Augustinus Baders skincare technology I could not wait to feel them in person!

As soon as I walked into the spa at Mr C in Coconut Grove, I was greeted by Gavin, a beautiful man who has the most spectacular skin I have ever seen. I thought to myself, if these results are what I am looking forward to, this is the product for me. I climbed into a plush robe & got ready for my AB facial. I started asking Gavin questions about how he became to work with the brand, his career & the relationship he has with the founders of AB. The truth is, the product was the connection. He has seen & tried the results on a multitude of Hollywoods top celebrities & wanted to be a part of this beauty movement. He has seen first hand the transformations that the TFC8®technology has had on the skin’s natural processes of renewal and how its potent base formulations work with your body to address individualized concerns for all skin types.

As he sculpted out my face to get me ready for the dinner with Augustinus Bader himself, I simply started thinking about all of the products I have used on my face over the years & the damage I have caused myself.

Gavin made me feel reassured that the AB line would train my skin for the long term & reverse any damage I have caused. The ‘Augustinus Bader The Method Facial’ fproducts used for my treatment were: The Cleansing Balm, The Essence, The Face Oil, The Serum, The Eye Cream and The Rich Cream; I felt in love with the Cream, which is made to promote skin that looks and feels healthier, firmer, stronger and more even more beautiful than before.

While I left my facial feeling like a celebrity my true excitement came with my new skincare routine. I am ready to see my fine lines reduce while having shinier, healthier looking skin.

Chantal is a Mexican-American content creator, expert in fashion, travels and brides, lover of luxury and sophistication. She has recently joined HOLA! USA as contributing editor. Stay tuned for more content by her and follow her on social media!