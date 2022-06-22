Protecting your skin should always be a priority, but if a sunburn happens, there is a “little secret” ingredient that might help you treat it. Dr. Sejal Shah shared with HOLA! USA how to tackle sunburns and sun aftercare.

“A sunburn is an inflammatory reaction to excess damaging ultraviolet radiation. It is a radiation burn,” shares board-certified dermatologist Dr. Shah.

If you or your loved one gets a sunburn this summer, follow the following steps below to help treat it: