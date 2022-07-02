This year, Adele was scheduled to perform in Las Vegas, where she had a residency that was meant to last from January to April. The dates were postponed because the show wasn’t ready and because production was plagued with Covid delays.

“Listen, I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready. We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid,” Adele said at the time. “Half my crew, half my team are down with Covid — they still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show, and I can’t give you what I have right now and I’m gutted.”