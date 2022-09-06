Adele shares makeup-free selfie celebrating her first Emmy Award

Adele is celebrating her first Emmy Award! The iconic singer is now one step closer to becoming an EGOT winner, after receiving an Emmy over the weekend for the Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) category for her CBS special Adele: One Night Only.

The talented singer, who recently talked about her plans for marriage and having more kids, was not able to attend the ceremony in Los Angeles, however she took to social media to show her excitement.

©Adele on Instagram





“Bloody hell I’m pleased as punch! Thank you @mrbenwinston for dropping this round to me this afternoon!! Trust me to officially have an EGO,” she wrote.

Adele posted a make-up free selfie with her new achievement. “Thank you so much @televisionacad” she wrote, “I’m so so honored to receive this. Big up to everyone involved. @griffithobservatory thank you for letting me sing up on your mountain and big love to all the other nominees x.”

The pre-recorded special was Adele’s first live performance in six years, looking regal during her emotional show at the Griffith Observatory.

Adele is currently preparing for the highly anticipated Las Vegas residency in November, with fans absolutely thrilled to finally watch her on stage. She also skipped the MTV VMA’s this year, and has taken some time to enjoy some romantic moments with her boyfriend Rich Paul, including during their Italian getaway in July.