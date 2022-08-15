Adele reveals that her son Angelo is ‘obsessed’ with Billie Eilish

Adele is giving us some insight into her personal life, revealing some details about her relationship with her son Angelo, explaining that he is a big fan of Billie Eilish, and is “obsessed” with the lyrics of some of her songs.

During an interview with Elle, Adele said that after a recent trip to New York with boyfriend Rich Paul, she returned home to London to take her 9-year-old son, whose father is her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, to Billie’s concert at the O2.

But apart from just liking her songs, Angelo seems to have an interest for songwriting, with Adele revealing that his son will “go up to [his room] after school and read all the lyrics and then he’ll want to discuss them” with her mom.

Adele also talked about her romance with her new boyfriend, admitting that she has “never been in love like this,” adding that she is “obsessed with him.” The singer was asked about the cancellation of her Las Vegas residency, describing it as the “worst moment in my career, by far.”

“I was so excited about those shows. It was devastating,” she shared, explaining that it was a difficult decision and she had been up for more than 30 hours thinking about it and “tormenting herself.”