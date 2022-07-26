Adele is excited to be back in Vegas: Here is how to buy tickets and attend new dates

Adele is back in Vegas! The acclaimed singer has finally announced the new dates of her Las Vegas residency, rescheduling all her 24 shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, adding eight new dates to her long awaited tour.

The fan-favorite musician took to Twitter to share her appreciation for her fans, revealing that she is thrilled to finally perform, as she was “heartbroken” after being forced to cancel the first dates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them,” Adele admitted.

Tickets are still available for the new show ‘Weekends with Adele’ which is set to start November 18, 2022 until March 25, 2023, with concerts taking place on Fridays and Saturdays.

Fans that already purchased tickets have the option to get a refund or if they have already been refunded, they can enter the ‘Refunded Fans Presale’ which starts August 10, to choose the date that fits better for them.

“I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one. To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I’ve most been looking forward to and I’m going to give you the absolute best of me,“ Adele confessed.