Adele reveals why she won’t be attending the Super Bowl this year

Adele has made her stance clear on the Super Bowl. After attending last year’s game and going viral for some hilarious clips spread online, Adele has revealed wheter or not she’ll be attending this year’s big game.

ADELE FOR THE SUPER BOWL 2024 pic.twitter.com/RUX5OppsLk — Mac | adele is coming (@adele30please) February 13, 2023

This year’s Super Bowl will be held in Las Vegas, where Adele is performing in her residency. In one of her concerts, she revealed she wasn’t attending the event and that she truly has no interest in football. “Last year I went, obviously I didn't go for the football at all. I went to watch Rihanna,” she explained. “I realised when I was there, it’s not really put on for the people in the stadium. It’s better on the TV because obviously I couldn’t see her.”

Adele did reveal that she would be tuning in from her home, although her interest in the show lies solely in the musical elements. “Maybe I had bad tickets, I dunno,” she continued. “So I'm not going to go this year even though it's right next door. And I love Usher, so I'm going to watch it on TV.”

Adele is frequently spotted at NBA games

Adele reveals that not even Rich Paul can get her interested in football

While speaking with audience members, Adele revealed that she still doesn’t understand football. Even after dating Rich Paul, a sports agent and expert, and having him explain the rules to her, she still doesn’t get it. “Whereas before, to be honest with you, before I got with my man, I've never even watched a football game,” she said. “I swear the poor guy has explained NFL football to me about a million times and then I'm like, 'no, I don't get it. One more time. I just don't understand it.”

