Super Bowl 2024: the Vince Lombardi trophy is already in Las Vegas

The Super Bowl LVIII is right around the corner. The biggest game of the year will highlight the face off between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, and it will take place in Las Vegas, a first in Super Bowl history. The Vince Lombardi Trophy was welcomed to the stadium yesterday.

The Vince Lombardi Trophy

The trophy was delivered by FedEx. “FedEx is honored to be trusted with the delivery of the Vince Lombardi Trophy ahead of Super Bowl LVIII,” said Brian Philips, EVP, chief marketing and communications officer at FedEx in a statement. “We make a lot of special deliveries at FedEx, and this is no exception. We’re proud to once again deliver one of sports most-coveted trophies.”

The package was delivered by Bob Fini, a FedEx courier with 30 years of experience, NFL legend Jerry Rice, and FedEx-HBCU Student Ambassador Chanelle Houston. The three took photos together to commemorate the occasion.

The Vince Lombardi Trophy will be available for viewing at the Allegiant Stadium, in Vegas. “Seeing the legendary Vince Lombardi Trophy up-close at Super Bowl Experience is a thrill for football fans across the country,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL EVP of Club Business and League Events. “Our friends at FedEx ensure the trophy’s safe and timely delivery each year, which continues to be an essential part of Super Bowl Week.”

Learn more about the Vince Lombardi Trophy

Jerry Rice and the FedEx courier

The Vince Lombardi Trophy is a custom made trophy designed by Tiffany & Co. Despite it receiving a new take on a yearly basis, the form of the trophy remains the same, and began in 1966, when Tiffany vice president Oscar Riedener drew the trophy’s silhouette on a napkin while meeting with Pete Rozelle, the NFL commissioner.

The trophy is named after Vince Lombardi, the coach of the Green Bay Packers, who won the first two Super Bowls ever. The Super Bowl LVIII will take place this Sunday, February 11th.

