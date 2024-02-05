Cardi B is back with another Super Bowl ad, but this year, the commercial is not about food but makeup. NYX Professional Makeup has recently announced that its new commercial will challenge the traditionally male-dominated football industry. The 30-second spot featuring the Dominican American rapper will showcase the brand’s latest viral product, Duck Plump High Pigment Plumping Lip Gloss, and highlight powerful women and their influence in the industry.

With a humorous take on male stereotypes, the ad aims to flip the script on gender roles with a funny portrayal of the extreme plumping sensation of the lip gloss that will leave audiences laughing.

©Agencies



Cardi B stars in her second Super Bowl commercial

Cardi B, who is wearing “Cherry Spice” for the Big Game ad, said the brand has a special place in her heart. “NYX is a brand that I’ve used since high school and that’s why it’s so special to partner with them for this campaign,” she said. “NYX has always made the best, affordable products, and that’s why I still use them today. We had a lot of fun making this over-the-top, hilarious commercial, and I can’t wait for everyone to see.”

In 2023, Cardi starred in her first Super Bowl ad with her ex, Offset. The New York-born Dominican rapper and her strained husband merged their love for each other with their passion for burgers and fries in an ad for the Golden Arches.

Cardi B announced her split from Offset following speculation on social media that the couple had unfollowed each other. At the time, she also shared a cryptic Instagram Story about relationships. “You know when you just outgrow relationships,” she wrote on December 4, adding, “I’m tired of protecting people’s feelings...I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST!”

In an Instagram Live, the star said she had hesitated to share the news but finally found courage. “I’ve been single for a minute now,” she said. “But I have been afraid to like—not afraid I just don’t know how to tell the world. But I feel like today has been a sign. The last time I got on Live, I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn’t know how to tell you, so I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now. I just took it as a sign.”