Cardi B confirms she’s single and ‘curious for a new beginning’

Cardi B and Offset had walked this path before. Although it is unknown if this is a temporary or a definite split, the Dominican-American rapper recently confirmed that she is single.

In an Instagram Live, the star said she had hesitated to share the news but finally found courage. “I’ve been single for a minute now,” she said. “But I have been afraid to like—not afraid I just don’t know how to tell the world. But I feel like today has been a sign. The last time I got on Live, I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn’t know how to tell you, so I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now. I just took it as a sign.”

The Grammy winner and mom of two said that she is hopeful for the future. “I wanna start 2024, like, fresh, open,” she continued. “I don’t know. I’m curious for a new life, for a new beginning. And yeah, I’m excited.”

Rumors of their separation

Cardi B announced her split from Offset following speculation on social media that the couple had unfollowed each other. At the time, she also shared a cryptic Instagram Story about relationships. “You know when you just outgrow relationships,” she wrote on December 4, adding, “I’m tired of protecting people’s feelings...I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST!”

Cardi B and Offsett marriage

In 2017, Cardi B and Offset got married in a private ceremony. They later announced the birth of their daughter Kulture, and shortly after, the couple split in 2018. Offset was at the center of cheating rumors at the time and publicly apologized.

In early 2019, Cardi stated that they were “working things out.” Despite their efforts, their relationship remained rocky, and Cardi filed for divorce in 2020. However, they eventually reconciled and called off the divorce.

The couple has two children, Kulture and Wave (born in 2021). Offset also has three other children from previous relationships.