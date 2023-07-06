Cardi B and Offset go on a glamorous Parisian appearance amid cheating allegations

Cardi B and Offset made a stunning comeback in a whirlwind of style, affection, and undeniable chemistry. The power couple was captured stepping out together in Paris for their first public appearance since the recent cheating scandal that shook the entertainment world.

With fashion as their armor, the rappers exuded confidence while photographers captured them holding hands as they exited a Balenciaga store.

The following day, they continued their fashionable escapades, embracing one another while posing outside the fashion house’s show during Haute Couture Fashion Week. The Dominican descent rapper and the Migos star coordinated black outfits leaving onlookers in awe.

Cardi B, 30, and Offset, 31, tied the knot in 2017, and their beautiful journey together has blessed them with two children: daughter Kulture, who will be turning five this July, and son Wave, who is almost two years old.

Cardi B filed for divorce in September 2020 amidst speculation of Offset’s unfaithfulness. However, true to their resilient nature, the couple always found their way back to one another.

While rumors of Offset’s infidelity have circulated in the past, including the infamous videos in 2018 depicting him in compromising situations with other women, in a surprising turn of events, this time, Offset accused Cardi B of cheating in a since-deleted Instagram Story on June 26.

A visibly upset Cardi swiftly denied the allegations during a lively Twitter Space conversation. With a touch of sass and humor, she sang a snippet of Keyshia Cole’s “I Should Have Cheated” before defending herself.

Despite the public drama, insiders revealed that Cardi and Offset would weather the storm, as their intense love often led to passionate disagreements.