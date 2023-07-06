Shakira, Cardi B and Camila Cabello together at the Fendi Haute Couture show in Paris

Three of the most successful Latina singers were photographed together today in Paris at one of the long-awaited fashion shows of the season. Cardi B, Camila Cabello, and Shakira were spotted sitting front row at the Fendi Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show, looking radiant and showing off their best looks for the occasion.

The Colombian star looked impeccable in a black and white ensemble, which included a simple yet sophisticated white tank top, black pants, and matching heels. She paired the look with a white purse and black sunglasses from the brand. Among the rest of the celebrity guests, Lily James, Zoe Saldaña, and Naomi Watts were also in attendance.

Meanwhile, Cardi dazzled in a skin-tight gold sequined gown, which perfectly complemented her bronze hair and full-glam makeup look. The singer sat alongside Camila, who looked stunning in a sheer white lace dress, featuring a plunging neckline. She also took a moment to pose for photos as she arrived at the event, showcasing her outfit, which included black leather boots and a matching Fendi purse.

Camila and Shakira posed for more photos together, smiling for the cameras and having a casual conversation before the start of the show. The pair were spotted yesterday sharing a sweet moment at the Viktor and Rolf fashion show, making their fans excited for a potential music collaboration.

“I’ve been manifesting a Camila Cabello & Shakira interaction. Both are drop dead gorgeous, sexy Latina queens,” one person wrote, while someone commented, “Love both of them. So cute the way Camila fangirling over Shakira,” adding, “The queen and the princess of Latin music.”