Shakira and Jennifer Lopez twinning in same Viktor & Rolf look: Who wore it best?

Shakira was all smiles in Paris today at the Viktor and Rolf fashion show, making an entrance in a stunning white coat by the brand, which features the word ‘NO’ in 3D letters. The Colombian singer paired the look with a pair of gold platform heels, a metallic purse, and gold aviator sunglasses.

Fans of the star were quick to point out that this was the same trenchcoat first worn by Jennifer Lopez in 2018 for the remix of the hit song ‘Te Boté,’ with Wisin & Yandel, Cosculluela, Ozuna, Nicky Jam, and Bad Bunny. The knee-length coat also features gold crystals along the wrap belt, cuffs, and sleeves.

JLo can be seen wearing the same outfit, accessorized with Christian Louboutin Spikoo pumps and white sunglasses. The singer rocked a sleek braided ponytail for the music video and a full glam makeup look with a smokey eye.

“Not my two queens wearing the same outfit,” one person wrote, while someone else commented “Latina icons ONLY!” The two stars are known for being very good friends and have even worked together in the past, including their jaw-dropping Super Bowl performance back in 2020.

And while many online users thought Shakira’s attire was hinting at a future music collab with JLo, her choice of outfit seemingly had to do with her attendance at the Viktor and Rolf show, as the coat is designed by the same brand.

Shakira shared a sweet moment with Camila Cabello at the show, while sitting front row. The pair made a playful pose, wagging their finger and making a reference to the wording on her coat. “Hanging with Camila!” the Colombian icon wrote on Instagram.

