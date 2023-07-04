Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, and Violet attended star-studded 4th of July bash at the Hamptons

Jennifer Lopez had to be there! This is the place to be in the Hamptons, around 350 personaities, celebrities and business people gathered at Michael Rubin’s annual July 4th white party.

©GrosbyGroup



Jennifer Lopez and Sister Lynda

A total celebration for JLo as she was joined by husband Ben Affleck and stepdaughter Violet. The family rocked an all-white outfit, and as always, they looked spectacular.

Michael Rubin’s white party has become one of the Hamptons‘ most exclusives summer soirees. According to Page Six, the guest list included Justin Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, Jay-Z, Tom Brady, Hailey Bieber, Winnie Harlow, Travis Scott, Kelly Rowland, Jack Harlow, Dixie D’Amelio, Jonathan Cheban, Corey Gamble, Kim Kardashian, Lori Harvey, Justine Skye, and Kendall Jenner.

