Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and their family jet off to NY for 4th of July

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are celebrating 4th of July in New York City. The married couple was photographed boarding a helicopter accompanied by their kids.

©GrosbyGroup



Affleck and his kids Violet and Samuel

The photos captured Affleck leading the pack in a gray t-shirt, jeans, and Nike sneakers. Trailing after him were his daughter Violet and his son Samuel.

Jennifer Lopez was wearing a black sundress that she accesorized with some golden jewelry and some dark sunglasses. She paired the look with nude heels and held her hair up in a tight bun. She was also carrying a thermos, a sweater, a sun hat, and a camel colored purse. Her child Emme was walking ahead of her, wearing a gray sweater, shorts, sneakers and having on some headphones.

©GrosbyGroup



Jennifer Lopez and Emme

Later during the day, Lopez and Affleck were photographed in The Hamptons, with the family spending some time shopping.

©GrosbyGroup



Jennifer Lopez

Lopez recently teased the release of new music. Late last week, Lopez shared a photo of herself smiling. As she leans back in a chair, the title of her new record can be read behind her, “This is me... Now.” “Album delivery day,” reads her post’s caption.

The record is Lopez’s 9th studio album, and is a sequel to her album, “This is me... Then,” which was released on 2002 and was dedicated to Affleck. "You are my life ... my sole inspiration for every lyric, every emotion, every bit of feeling on this record,” reads Lopez’s dedication on the inside of the record’s jacket.