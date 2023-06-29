Jennifer Lopez teases the release of her ninth album, ‘This is Me… Now’

Exciting news for music enthusiasts and Jennifer Lopez fans! The multi-talented artist is set to release her highly anticipated new album, and the buzz is electrifying. With her infectious energy and unparalleled talent, Jennifer Lopez never fails to captivate her audience, and This is Me… Now — a successor to This Is Me…Then — is bound to be a game-changer.

“Album delivery day ✨ #THISISMENOW,” she wrote on social media. As the excitement builds, fans worldwide eagerly anticipate the release of her ninth musical masterpiece. From her mesmerizing vocals to her dynamic dance moves, JLo continues to push boundaries and redefine the music industry with each project she undertakes.

With the release of This is Me… Now, Jennifer Lopez is poised to deliver a fresh and innovative sound that will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact. Fans can expect a fusion of genres, captivating lyrics, and infectious beats that will have them dancing and singing along from start to finish.

According to a press release, the upcoming project “chronicles the emotional, spiritual, and psychological journey that she has taken over the past two decades.”

©GettyImages



Jennifer Lopez performs onstage during Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World will be broadcast on May 8, 2021.

Moreover, the album promises to be a sonic journey that showcases Jennifer Lopez’s artistic growth and versatility as she fearlessly explores new musical territories.

“My upcoming album This Is Me … Now is coming out this summer,” she revealed while discussing the service’s new feature, Countdown Pages. “Yes, you heard it here first. I’m super excited. Spotify is beginning to roll these pages out to more artists around the world, letting them bring their own personalized strategy to each and every album.”

She previously said to Vogue that she will be sharing some personal aspects of her life on the upcoming album. “People think they know things about what happened to me along the way, the men I was with — but they really have no idea, and a lot of times they get it so wrong,” she told the outlet. “There’s a part of me that was hiding a side of myself from everyone. And I feel like I’m at a place in my life, finally, where I have something to say about it.”

For fans eagerly awaiting new music from the iconic superstar, the release of Jennifer Lopez’s new album is a momentous occasion. “GIRRRRL DROP THAT ALBUM…WE’RE DYING,” a fan wrote.

Stay tuned for updates on the release date and additional details surrounding Jennifer Lopez’s highly anticipated new album.