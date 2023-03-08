Jennifer Lopez reveals her new album will be released this summer: ‘This Is Me...Now’

Jennifer Lopez is bringing the heat! The talented star has just announced that her upcoming album ‘This Is Me … Now’ will be released this summer. Fans of the singer shared their excitement on social media after she was featured on Spotify’s Stream On event, and revealed that her new music will be available on the streaming platform.

“My upcoming album This Is Me … Now is coming out this summer,” she revealed while discussing the service’s new feature, Countdown Pages. “Yes, you heard it here first. I’m super excited. Spotify is beginning to roll these pages out to more artists around the world, letting them bring their own personalized strategy to each and every album.”

Jennifer was thrilled to make the announcement, however she has yet to reveal the exact date. The new album follows her 2002 record ‘This Is Me … Then,’ and it is expected to have some upbeat songs and party anthems.

Apart from the title track, ‘This Is Me … Now’ will include songs such as “To Be Yours,” “Mad in Love,” “Dear Ben Pt. II” and “Hummingbird.” Jennifer went on to explain the meaning behind ‘Hummingbird,’ admitting that she identifies with them, “ but more than anything, whenever I see one, I feel like it’s a sign from God that everything is going to be OK.”

She previously said to Vogue that she will be sharing some personal aspects of her life on the upcoming album. “People think they know things about what happened to me along the way, the men I was with — but they really have no idea, and a lot of times they get it so wrong,” she told the outlet. “There’s a part of me that was hiding a side of myself from everyone. And I feel like I’m at a place in my life, finally, where I have something to say about it.”