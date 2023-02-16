Jennifer Lopez brings back the cargo pants in the most stylish way possible

Jennifer Lopez is showing the kids how it’s done. The talented performer is known for her impeccable fashion style, not only on the red carpet but also with her casual and comfy looks, and now that 90s and 2000s trends are making a comeback, J.Lo has been spotted wearing her best winter outfits, which include different ways of accessorizing cargo pants.

The Hollywood star was recently photographed arriving at her dance studio wearing denim cargo pants, paired with a white turtleneck sweater and white sneakers. Jennifer wore her hair in a ponytail, and completed the look with big aviator sunglasses and her Dior Book Tote bag, which she carries everywhere.

Earlier this month, Jennifer wore the perfect pair of wool cargo pants for winter. The singer was spotted wearing Frankie Shop cargo pants, which feature a high waist, paired with a cropped puffy vest and Timberland boots.

It’s no secret that Jennifer loves cargo pants, as she even wore them in her popular video ‘Jenny From the Block’ back in 2002. Fast forward to 2023, the singer continues to wear them in a more sophisticated way, and with the perfect proportions for every occasion.

Jennifer has been the center of attention recently, not just for her fashion choices, but also for taking her relationships to the next level. The star and her husband Ben Affleck, debuted new Valentine’s Day tattoos, featuring an infinity sign with the names “Jennifer” and “Ben.” The ink also features an arrow and sits above Lopez’s ribcage. While Affleck’s new design has two arrows crossing one another and the letters “J” and “B.”