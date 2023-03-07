Intimissimi, the Italian lingerie and intimate apparel brand, has announced that Latina Powerhouse Jennifer Lopez will be their new global brand ambassador. The news was confirmed to coincide with the brand’s Spring/Summer 2023 campaign, featuring JLo celebrating women and inspiring them to feel empowered and confident.

According to the brand’s announcement, the star discovered the brand, Intimissimi, while traveling to Italy.

“I love Italy - the people, the fashion, the culture, the food and the storied history. When I discovered Intimissimi, I was immediately drawn to their precious silks, romantic lace, beautiful cuts, flattering fits and intricate designs.”

Jennifer Lopez is a great source of inspiration, having achieved remarkable success and becoming a role model for many women striving to pursue their dreams. As the new ambassador for Intimissimi, she perfectly embodies the brand’s values with her strong, confident personality while still exuding her alluring charm.