Jennifer Lopez is getting all her poses in with her time left in Capri, Italy. JLo and Ben Affleck jetted to Europe for their Honeymoon after their intimate wedding in Vegas, but the actor had to return to the states early to film. The “Halftime” story, stayed behind, headlining the LuisaViaRoma x Unicef charity galaSunday, and posing for a sizzling swimsuit photoshoot Monday. On Wednesday, she was back in front o the camera, this time aboard a picturesque boat. Check out the steamy photos below and learn more about what the newlyweds have been doing apart.

