Why Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck want to renew their vows this summer: Report

It seems Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are getting ready for a big celebration at their new $60 million mansion. The couple is set to renew their vows this summer, to commemorate their 1st anniversary, as revealed by a close source to the pair to the Daily Mail.

The two stars made headlines last year after eloping in Las Vegas and throwing a lavish party and wedding ceremony at the actor’s home in Georgia. The insider explained to the publication that they are “in such a great place romantically and emotionally” and want to celebrate their love, showing that they are “not taking this second chance for granted.”

“Jen and Ben are as much in love as they ever have been and this last year of marriage has been, in a word, spectacular,” the source said, adding that they have made a great job at uniting their families. “All their kids are doing great, the families are all in sync. And to celebrate all that, as they get closer to their first wedding anniversary, they both want to renew their vows and show how much in love they are with each other.”

©On the JLo





The insider concluded by revealing that the renewal of their vows would be taking place at “the end of July” or “early August,” as they now have the “relationship they have always wanted” and are personally and professionally thriving. “They both think they are doing some of the best work that they have ever done,” the source said.