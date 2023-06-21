Ben Affleck’s back tattoo: what to know about his majestic phoenix

Jennifer Lopez posted a thirst trap of Ben Affleck for Fathers Day, and the world has not been the same since. On Sunday, the singer shared a cropped selfie taken by the “Air” star showing off his abs and toned figure. The photo was jaw-dropping and also highlights the 50-year-old tattoos. While his cross tattoo on his left arm was on display, at the bottom of the photo, near his hip, is the tip of tail of the giant phoenix he has tattooed on his back.



Affleck’s phoenix tattoo is legendary for many reasons. The giant, colorful bird, first gained attention in July 2015 following his split from Jennifer Garner. He was photographed by paparazzi shopping, with the tail peaking out behind his shirt.

©GrosbyGroup



Ben Affleck’s tattoo first gained attention in July 2015 following his split from Jennifer Garner

He was spotted with it again in December of that year, while shooting on Live by Night. A source told Us Weekly he got the tattoo at home. An insider later told TMZ the tattoo was “a work in progress’’ when things with Garner “started to go south.’’

©GrosbyGroup



Affleck was spotted in December 2015 while shooting on “Live by Night”



Why a phoenix?

The phoenix is a mythical creature that holds significant symbolism in various cultures and belief systems. It symbolizes rebirth and resurrection, as is believed to rise from its own ashes, representing the ability to overcome adversity and emerge stronger. It’s also seen as a symbol of transformation and renewal, immortality and eternal life, healing, and more.



In 2016, Affleck denied that the phoenix tattoo was real, telling Extra TV’s Mario Lopez that it was a temporary tattoo for a movie, per The Mercury News.





©GrosbyGroup



Ben Affleck’s tattoo is bold and unique

However, in 2018, it was photographed again while he was in Hawaii. He finally admitted it was real telling Ellen DeGeneres “It’s not something that I sort of kept private, It wasn’t like I was doing photoshoots or whatever, we were two hours north of the city on an island in Hawaii and we didn’t know the paparazzi were there.” “So they got a picture of my tattoo.”

The Batman star said he saw the hateful comments saying “sentiment ran … you know, against.” Thankfully, Affleck loves his mythical ink, telling the host, it, “represents something important to me.” “It’s meaningful to me, I like it,” he said. “I love my tattoo. I’m very happy with it. Luckily, I’m the one who has it.”

What JLo has said about the tattoo

©GettyImages



JLo has been very open in the best about her thoughts on his tattoo



Although Lopez may have grown to love the tattoo, in a 2016 resurfaced clip she didn’t hold back her opinions. “It’s awful!” she told Andy Cohen in an interview on Watch What Happens Live. “I would tell him that! Like, what are you doing? It has too many colors. His tattoos always had too many colors. They shouldn’t be so colorful, you know what I mean? They should be cooler.”