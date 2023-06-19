Jennifer Lopez pays tribute to Ben Affleck with steamy shirtless pic: Father’s Day

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating Father’s Day with her husband Ben Affleck! The Hollywood star shared a sweet tribute for the actor, posting a series of selfies and a short video compilation in which she talks about her love and appreciation for him, with footage of their vacations and a behind-the-scenes clip from the first years of their romance.

“Daddy Appreciation Post,” she wrote. “Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing Papas out there!! We love you and appreciate you more than you will ever know.” JLo included a mirror selfie of the actor, showing off his incredible physique and making her fans go crazy.

“You two are the cutest!!!” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Ben you’re such a dadyyy! Happy Father’s Day.” The singer also included part of her latest interview with ‘The View’ where she talks about Ben and praises his parenting skills.

“It brings tears to my eyes, he is honestly the best dad I have ever seen,” she said. “He’s such a brilliant guy anyway, and you can tell that when he had his kids he must have read every book and everything that you could possibly learn about children, and he applies it,” adding that he is always “present, and that’s all you can ask, for a present, loving dad who shows up every single day, and that’s who he is.”

The couple recently moved into their new mansion in Los Angeles, which seems to be the perfect home for their blended family. JLo shares twins Emme and Max with Marc Anthony from her previous relationship, while Ben shares Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel with her ex-wife Jennifer Garner.