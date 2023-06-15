Jennifer Lopez flaunts her Ben Affleck tattoo in new sassy photos

Jennifer Lopez is loving her new ink! The businesswoman recently shared a gallery of photos with her 247 million followers on Instagram, and her Ben Affleck tattoo is on display in one of the shots.



JLo, who recently praised her husband’s Spanish skills, posed in colorful dresses for her new drop with Revolve. One of them had a backless design with cutouts in the front that showed off her underboob, tattoo, and toned abs.

Fans couldn’t get over how good The Mother star looks. “How are you 53???” read one of the top-liked comments. “The first one might be my favorite of all time of you my Puerto Rican Sister. La Vida es Maravillosa,” another added.



Bennifer, who just purchased a new mansion, debuted their tattoos on Valentine’s Day, with JLo sharing photos with her followers on Instagram. The “Jenny from the Block” singer has a red-ink eternity design with their names “Jennifer” and “Ben” with an arrow going through it.

The Air star has a similar tattoo with two arrows crossing, and letters “J” and “B” on each side of their meeting point with a string tied around them. “Happy Valentine’s Day my love,” she captioned the post.







Bennifer 2.0 has been going strong since they tied the knot in their lavish ceremony on August 20, 2022. They’ve been busy moving into their new mansion for their blended family since they closed their $60.85 million cash deal. The Beverly Hills mansion boasts 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, and 15 fireplaces.

It’ll be the perfect place for their family. While JLo shared Emma and Max with Marc Anthony, Affleck shares Violet, 17, Seraphina Rose, 14, and Samuel, 11 with Jennifer Garner. They’ve been spending time together, recently supporting Serpahina’s school performance.