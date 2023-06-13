Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck epitomized love and happiness during their recent outing. The couple radiated joy as they attended the Los Angeles premiere of Affleck’s new movie, The Flash.

Lopez, looking stunning in a Gucci gown with a black zip-up bodice and peach-colored skirt, accessorized her look with a black Kurt Geiger clutch bag. Her hair was styled in a sleek, long ponytail, highlighting her natural beauty.

©GettyImages



Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck radiated joy at ‘The Flash’ premiere

Affleck looked dashing in his all-black outfit, consisting of a suit, button-down shirt, and lace-up dress shoes. The couple posed for photographers, embracing each other and whispering sweet nothings in each other’s ears. They couldn’t stop giggling and sharing sweet kisses, which melted the hearts of everyone around them.

In The Flash, Affleck reprised his role as Batman in the DC multiverse saga. The movie also stars Ezra Miller as the title superhero, Michael Shannon, and Sasha Calle. The film is set to hit theaters on June 16.

Lopez and Affleck’s love story has been closely followed for 20 years. Although they initially met back in 2002, it was just now that they found each other again. Their rekindled romance is a true testament to the power of love. They announced their engagement in April 2022, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for this beautiful couple.

“It was so painful after we broke up. Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartbreak of my life,” Lopez told Zane Lowe in November 2022 about their relationship. “I honestly felt like I was going to die. It sent me on a spiral for the next 18 years, where I just couldn’t get it right. But now, 20 years later, it does have a happy ending. It has the most would-never-happen-in-Hollywood ending.”