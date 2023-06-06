Jennifer Lopez shows off her street style in daring denim dress with high leg slits

Jennifer Lopez is making a case for denim dresses. The 53-year-old Hollywood star was spotted during a recent coffee outing in Los Angeles, wearing a new addition to her wardrobe, and showing how she has mastered an impeccable street style over the years.

©Grosby Group





The actress was photographed while doing some shopping in West Hollywood, looking stylish in a Valentino denim shirt dress from the new Spring/Summer collection, featuring dramatic high-leg slits that almost reached her waist.

JLo accessorized the look with brown leather knee-high boots and a matching Gucci shoulder bag. She completed the outfit with large hoop earrings, rose-colored sunglasses, and minimal jewelry on her fingers, including her green diamond engagement ring.

©Grosby Group





The singer has been embracing an elevated street style in recent days. Earlier this month she was photographed while on a romantic outing with her husband Ben Affleck, rocking a similar hairstyle, and her hoop earrings/rose-colored sunglasses combination, which seemed to be the perfect accessories for her stripe pattern sundress, featuring spaghetti straps and a square neckline.

©Grosby Group





Jennifer also showed off another example of “quiet luxury” with an elegant ensemble right before Memorial Day. This time the actress was seen in a black and white outfit making her way to Beverly Hills.

The star wore a black ribbed cardigan, black pants, and a white tank top, completing the look with black sunglasses, a black leather Coach bag, matching shoes, and diamond stud earrings.