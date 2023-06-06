Jennifer Lopez shows off her street style in daring denim dress with high leg slits

Jennifer Lopez is making a case for denim dresses. The 53-year-old Hollywood star was spotted during a recent coffee outing in Los Angeles, wearing a new addition to her wardrobe, and showing how she has mastered an impeccable street style over the years.
The actress was photographed while doing some shopping in West Hollywood, looking stylish in a Valentino denim shirt dress from the new Spring/Summer collection, featuring dramatic high-leg slits that almost reached her waist.
JLo accessorized the look with brown leather knee-high boots and a matching Gucci shoulder bag. She completed the outfit with large hoop earrings, rose-colored sunglasses, and minimal jewelry on her fingers, including her green diamond engagement ring.
The singer has been embracing an elevated street style in recent days. Earlier this month she was photographed while on a romantic outing with her husband Ben Affleck, rocking a similar hairstyle, and her hoop earrings/rose-colored sunglasses combination, which seemed to be the perfect accessories for her stripe pattern sundress, featuring spaghetti straps and a square neckline.
Jennifer also showed off another example of “quiet luxury” with an elegant ensemble right before Memorial Day. This time the actress was seen in a black and white outfit making her way to Beverly Hills.
The star wore a black ribbed cardigan, black pants, and a white tank top, completing the look with black sunglasses, a black leather Coach bag, matching shoes, and diamond stud earrings.
