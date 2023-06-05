Jennifer Lopez turns up the heat in thong bodysuit with chest and side cutouts

Jennifer Lopez is giving us her best pose for the launch of a new JLo Beauty product. The Hollywood star looked stunning in a black thong bodysuit, which featured chest and side cutouts.

The 53-year-old actress showed off her incredible figure in a short clip, promoting the Booty Balm product from her beauty line, wearing the daring bodysuit from Bao Tranchi.

JLo was glammed up rocking a natural makeup look and wearing her long hair down, as she shows how to apply the product while smiling for the camera. “Gorgeous! Will the product make me look like you? Please and thank you,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Bellisima reina!”

As described by JLo’s brand, the product “helps define the curves you will be showing all summer long.” This is not the first time the talented performer poses in a head-turning look for the brand, as she was previously photographed in a white thong for National Stress Awareness Month, urging her fans to “take time for self-care.”

The star also listed some of the things she does for self-care at the time, including “daily skincare routine, exercising, spending time with loved ones, feeding the body fuel and being creative.”

Jennifer was recently spotted showing her impeccable sense of style during an outing in Los Angeles. The actress wore a chic black and white ensemble that exuded effortless sophistication, which included some large diamond stud earrings, chunky gold bracelets, and dark tortoiseshell sunglasses.