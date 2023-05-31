Jennifer Lopez is constantly celebrated for her daring and adventurous fashion choices. The New York-born Puerto Rican global sensation recently showcased her impeccable sense of style with a subtle yet elegant casual outfit.

On a sunny Sunday before Memorial Day, the singer and actress was spotted in the heart of Los Angeles donning a chic black and white ensemble that exuded effortless sophistication.

©GettyImages



Jennifer Lopez’s latest outfit is the perfect example of ‘quiet luxury’

The carefully curated outfit featured a classic white tank top, a short black ribbed cardigan adorned with pristine white buttons, and a pair of comfortable black trousers that perfectly complemented her overall look.

She chose elegant and understated black flats and a meticulously designed black leather Coach quilted shoulder bag to complement her attire perfectly.

To elevate her overall appearance, she added a touch of glamour with some eye-catching large diamond stud earrings, chic chunky gold bracelets, and fashionable dark tortoiseshell sunglasses. Jennifer kept her beauty look simple and refined, opting for a naturally beautiful makeup application and a sophisticated ponytail hairstyle.

©GettyImages



Lopez’s outfit is part of social media’s ever-increasing trend of understated luxury fashion. As HOLA! USA previously reported the quiet luxury trend is on the rise, and Lopez is the latest to rock it. This trend indicates that people are more inclined to invest in high-quality and timeless basics rather than flaunting brand logos.

It is worth mentioning that Sofia Richie, known for her effortless and sophisticated fashion sense, played a pivotal role in initiating this trend with her TikTok posts during her extravagant wedding weekend. Owing to her impeccable style, she has quickly become an iconic figure in the fashion world, and her fashion choices have become the go-to for the current season.