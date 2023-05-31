Paris Jackson flaunts her grunge style at BottleRock Napa Valley Festival

Paris Jackson and her band were one of the musical acts featured at Bottlerock Napa Valley Festival. Jackson looked like a rock star as she took the stage, flaunting her grunge style and fashion.

Jackson at BottleRock Napa Valley

Jackson wore a cream colored sleeveless t-shirt that she matched with plaid pants. She wore her hair loose and wavy, and had on some rings and bracelets. Jackson matched her look with some stylish yet simple makeup.

Over the course of her set, Jackson sang and played the guitar. The Daily Mail reports that she initially performed a 45 minute set and later on performed a shorter set that lasted 20 minutes. BottleRock Festival is one of Jackson’s biggest shows, and one that was attended by all manner of performers, among them, Lizzo, Duran Duran, Tove Lo, Lil Nas X, and more.

Jackson at BottleRock Napa Valley

Jackson shared various posts on Instagram celebrating her performance and achievement. She kept the captions simple, writing “Thank you,” and “What a weekend.” The photos and videos she shared showed her singing and keeping the crowd pumped up as she played the guitar and performed some of her original songs.

Over the past months, Jackson has been releasing new music, including the release of her single “Bandaid.” Before that, Jackson was spotted at a Coachella party, wearing a black bikini top, jeans and some heels.

