Paris Jackson bakes a cake for her brother’s birthday

Paris Jackson made something special for her brother’s birthday. To celebrate Prince Jackson’s 26th birthday, Paris baked him his childhood favorite dessert and shared the delicious results over social media.

The clip shows Paris complete preparation process, showing her pouring various types of berries into a bowl and mixing them together. After, she placed the berries into an oven safe container and covered them with some type of dough. The video shows her pacing in front of the oven and checking in on her creation, which looks delicious by the time it’s brought out of the oven.

Paris took to her Instagram stories to share memories of herself and her brother, including photos of when they were children and that were taken over the years. She wrote “Birthday boy” over one of the images that showed the siblings when they were toddlers.

Prince Jackson shared some of the birthday love on his Instagram, resharing stories that were shared by his sister and his friends.

Recently, Prince Jackson shared his excitement over the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic film, which will take on his late father’s life. The film will be called “Michael” and will star Prince’s own cousin Jaafar Jackson, who’ll play Michael when he was young. “My cousin @jaafarjackson is going to be playing my father in the upcoming biopic produced by @gkfilms and directed by @antoinefuqua!,” wrote Prince on Instagram. “This project means so much to me for many reasons, I’m really happy that my family and I can go on this journey together.”