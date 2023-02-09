Paris Jackson debuts a short-haired style with a twist

The bob might become the most popular haircut of 2023! Hailey Bieber, Kourtney Kardashian, Zendaya, and many more celebs are jumping into the short-haired style, including Paris Jackson, who debuted the look with a twist.

During an interview with Allure Magazine, Michael Jackson’s only daughter spoke about her love for the grunge 90s style while rocking a modern neon green bob —perhaps a wig.

Although the look caught everyone’s attention, according to Paris, her go-to look is straightforward. “I’ll wear a little bit of stuff on my eyebrows, mascara, and contour, and that’s typically all I do,” Paris says, referring to her everyday makeup look. “I don’t wear concealer or foundation day-to-day. My skin feels better when it’s breathing.”

One of the first stars rocking the look this year, is Jenna Ortega. Netflix’s Wednesday star changed her dark brown long hair for a lighter brown chopped bob, and now hairstylist’s demand to copy the look is soaring across the country.

A new study from LOOKFANTASTIC has analyzed 2022 most popular beauty trends to predict which ones will continue taking the world by storm in 2023. Considering Google and Instagram searches plus TikTok hashtags, the online premium beauty retailer has revealed in a brand-new trend report which looks have already caused a stir in a big and positive way.

During her most recent red carpet appearance at the 2023 Golden Globes, Ortega appeared in almost every best-dressed list, and searches for “Jenna Ortega hair” soared by +10,244%. The actress wowed with her choppy bob at the awards show, and people are now willing to go shorter just to achieve the same results.