How to achieve Kate Middleton’s latest eyebrow laminated look

Kate Middleton has always had beautiful eyebrows, but recently she switched them up to try the trending laminated look —which instantly makes her look younger and frames her face beautifully.

On Instagram, the hashtag “#browlamination” has over 4 million photos; therefore, it’s no surprise that the Princess of Wales is wowing her royal fans with her stunning fluffy brows.

“Kate Middleton’s brows are truly some of the best I’ve seen in a long time. She has naturally dark, full eyebrows meaning they always look so defined,” says Brows by Sarah’s founder Sarah Amelia Fogg. “Kate’s brows have seemed more groomed and uniform, indicating that she may well have had a brow lamination.”

What is Brow Lamination?

“Brow lamination is the process of straightening your brow hairs to sit in the desired direction,” the expert explains. “It involves softening the brows with a chemical solution and then brushing them into your perfect brow shape to set.”

Does Brow Lamination hurt?

“Brow lamination is pain-free, relaxing and results in thicker, bushy-looking brows,” Fogg notes. “It is basically an easy, natural way to achieve fluffier brows. Kate has got great growth and a gorgeous natural arch, and the lamination process has accentuated this perfectly to frame her face and keep her looking youthful.”

Why does Brow Lamination make us look younger?

“As we age, our brow arch naturally drops. Therefore opting for a lamination or investing in a product with the same effect will make the arch seem higher, framing your face and creating a more youthful aesthetic,” Sarah Amelia says.

Can I do Brow Lamination at home?

“If you’re looking to achieve the laminated brow look at home, I recommend using a strong, clear brow gel such as Fluff It Up to hold the hairs in place and help your fluffy brows to last longer,” Fogg advises. “Using the brow spoolie, brush the hairs upwards, starting at the bulb of the brow and making your way to the tail. A clear brow gel will also add a glossy effect to the brows, which will emphasize the laminated look even further.”

What happens if I have thin and sparse eyebrows?

“If you’re someone with slightly thinner, sparser brows and you want to add in a few more hairs and strokes, a brow pencil with a precise, triangular nib will provide you with the precision needed to draw hairs on while still keeping that natural look,” says the expert.

How to choose the right brow pencil color?

“Kate Middleton tends to opt for a natural, soft-glam makeup look, and her laminated, full brows compliment this gorgeously. As laminated brows provide you with fuller, fluffier hairs, they definitely pair perfectly with a natural beauty look as they are subtle yet elegant,” she says. “The dark brown shade of Kate’s brows also always matches her hair so well, which is a very important factor in achieving flawless brows as applying too much product can age you significantly.”

The Brows by Sarah products:

©Agencies



Brows by Sarah products are cruelty-free, hydrating and have significant anti-aging and regrowth benefits. They are ethical, effective and elegant.