Camila Cabello and Eiza González enjoy a summer getaway in Saint-Tropez

Some of Hollywood's biggest stars took a little summer getaway to the picturesque town of Saint-Tropez, gracing the annual Gala One Summer Gala with their radiant presence. This high-profile charity event is renowned not only for its star-studded guest list but also for its noble cause, raising funds to support child protection and biodiversity conservation.

As the sun set over the French Riviera, the red carpet came alive with the glamour and charm of its attendees. Among the many notable names, Camila Cabello and Eiza González were standout figures who turned heads with their stunning summer looks.

© Getty Images Eiza GonzÃ¡lez Rivera, Tommaso Chiabra, Camila Cabello, Emma Roberts and Andrei Gillot attend the Summer Gala by Gala One at Golf Club Saint-Tropez on July 23, 2024 in Gassin, France.

Red Carpet Moments

Camila Cabello arrived solo, exuding confidence and elegance. The "Havana" singer dazzled in a black dress with a high neck and hip detail. Her makeup was kept slightly smoky, emphasizing her radiant complexion, while her hair, styled in a loose, low ponytail, added a touch of effortless chic to her overall appearance.

© Getty Images Eiza Gonzalez Rivera and Camila Cabello attend the Summer Gala by Gala One at Golf Club Saint-Tropez on July 23, 2024, in Gassin, France.

Eiza González, known for her roles in "Baby Driver" and "I Care a Lot," also walked the red carpet alone initially. González opted for a bold cut-out gown that showcased her statuesque figure and highlighted her impeccable fashion sense. She rocked maximalist yet sophisticated accessories. Her nude lips and perfectly styled hair completed her glamorous look.

A Picture-Perfect Duo

As the evening progressed, Cabello and González joined forces. The duo, both known for their infectious smiles and charismatic presence, posed together before entering the event.

A Night of Elegance and Purpose

The Gala One Summer Gala serves as a platform for Hollywood's elite to showcase their impeccable style and underscores the importance of giving back. The funds raised during this prestigious event go towards initiatives aimed at child protection and biodiversity conservation, two causes that are more critical than ever in today's world.

© Getty Images Emma Roberts, Mohammed Al Turki, Camila Cabello, Eiza GonzÃ¡lez Rivera, Andrei Gillot, Daria Strokous and Beth Wilson attend The Summer Gala by Gala One at Golf Club Saint-Tropez will be held on July 23, 2024, in Gassin, France.

As the night unfolded, guests enjoyed fine dining, live performances, and inspiring speeches against the backdrop of Saint Tropez's breathtaking coastline.