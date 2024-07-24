Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's bizarre and extravagant night out at secretive hotspot

Jeff Bezos and his fiancé, Lauren Sánchez, were seen at the trendy new hotspot, the Frog Club, accompanied by a group of friends. Known for its quirky frog-themed decor and unique cocktails, the Frog Club has quickly become a go-to destination for those seeking fun and privacy.

One of the standout features of the Frog Club is its strict no-photo policy. Stickers are placed over patrons' phones upon entry, ensuring that celebrities and high-profile guests can enjoy their evening without the worry of paparazzi or intrusive onlookers. The club's list of rules is extensive and includes quirky prohibitions such as lying about your birthday, with violators at risk of being ejected.

Sources told Page Six that Bezos, Sánchez, and their entourage indulged in a lavish meal, including escargot casserole and gourmet burgers. However, the highlight of the evening was their decision to splurge on the "Chef's Kiss Special," a $1,000 indulgence that includes a kiss on the cheek from the acclaimed Chef Liz Johnson.

Despite the hefty price tag, neither Bezos nor Sánchez received the kiss. When approached for a comment, Chef Johnson playfully remarked, "It was a delightful evening, but I don't kiss and tell :)" Adding a personal touch to the memorable night, the publication informed that Bezos left his autograph on a plate before their departure, leaving a lasting mark at the Frog Club.

The couple's outing comes weeks after their trip to Idaho, where some of the world's most influential figures met for the "annual fly-in event," or as it's colloquially known, the "summer camp for billionaires." The prestigious New York investment bank Allen & Company orchestrates the event and attracts a stellar roster of business, media, and political leaders.

The power couple touched down at Friedman Memorial Airport in Hailey, Idaho, joining the elite assembly renowned for its blend of discretion and high-stakes networking.

© Getty Images Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon.com Inc., and Lauren Sanchez attend the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 10, 2024, in Sun Valley, Idaho. The annual gathering organized by the investment firm Allen & Co brings together the world's most wealthy and powerful figures from the media, finance, technology, and political spheres at the Sun Valley Resort for the exclusive weeklong conference.

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos are no strangers to high-profile gatherings, and their presence at this year's Sun Valley summit adds an extra layer of intrigue. Their arrival underscores the summit's role as a convergence point for power brokers and innovators.

With his vast empire spanning e-commerce, space exploration, and media, Bezos remains a central figure in global business discourse. Sánchez, a former news anchor and now an author, influential media personality, philanthropist, and helicopter pilot, complements Bezos with her dynamic presence and diverse interests.