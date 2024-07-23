Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto enjoy Italy with their twins in rare outing [VIDEO]

Europe is a hotspot for celebrities this summer, and the Jordans are among them. Michael Jordan and his wife, Yvette Prieto, have been traveling around Europe all month, visiting places like Barcelona and Saint Tropez. After enjoying themselves on their yacht near the French Riviera, the couple headed to Portofino, Italy, where they were spotted on a rare outing with their twin daughters, Victoria and Ysabel, 10.

© The Grosby Group Michael Jordan and his wife Yvette Prieto in Portofino. M

The family spent the day outside on Monday, July 22, looking fashionable for their outing. Michael stayed fresh with olive shorts, a white bucket hat, a matching t-shirt, and Nikes. Their twins - in classic twin fashion, wore matching colorful two-piece sets with white sneakers. Mama Prieto had a similar fashion vibe, rocking a bright two-piece look perfect for a day on the boat and gladiator sandals.

© The Grosby Group

Standing at 6'6, and surrounded by bodyguards, it's very challenging for the 61-year-old retired athlete to go anywhere without being recognized. Video of their outing showed fans surrounding the family with cell phones to take a picture.

Watch the Jordan family on their vacation

Attention can be annoying when you're just trying to spend time with your family, thankfully, once they got to the port, they were taken out to the sea in a boat. The couple soaked up the sun and enjoyed the day in each other's company. The NBA legend was also spotted puffing his favorite accessory - a cigar.

© The Grosby Group

While paparazzi can be frustrating, there are some times when being recognized can feel special. When Jordan and Prieto were eating in Saint-Tropez earlier this month, he was surprised by a saxophonist at the restaurant who serenaded him with the Chicago Bulls' iconic intro song. The sweet gesture went viral, and Jordan looked more than happy about the surprise, clapping with a big smile on his face.

We will have to wait and see what's the next location for the famous family.